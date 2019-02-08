BlackRock becomes 3rd-largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics

BUSINESS

BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund management company based in New York, has become the third-largest shareholder of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, according to the industry Friday.



The US fund operator reported in a regulatory filing that it had purchased an additional 0.04 percent stake or 2,108,161 shares, in Samsung on Jan. 28, raising its ownership from 4.99 percent to 5.03 percent, worth around 14 trillion won ($12 billion).



With the purchase, BlackRock has become the third-largest shareholder of the Korean tech behemoth, after the state-run National Pension Service with 9.25 percent and Samsung Life Insurance with 8.24 percent.







(BlackRock Homepage)