LG Uplus fined W3.1b for tax evasion

BUSINESS

South Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus will face hefty fines issued by the nation’s tax authority for not paying value-added tax for some of its smartphone sales, according to the firm Friday.



The National Tax Service recently imposed a fine of 3.1 billion won ($2.7 million) on the firm for not paying value-added tax in the process of selling smartphones to US forces in Korea over five years since 2013.







(Yonhap)