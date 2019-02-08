Han Sung Motors offers ‘residual value guarantee’

BUSINESS

(Han Sung Motors)

Han Sung Motors will run a residual value guarantee program for Mercedes-AMG certified secondhand vehicles, according to the company on Friday.The program launched by the largest dealer of Mercedes-Benz in South Korea makes it the first company to offer such a program, according to company officials.Customers who buy an AMG-certified secondhand car from Han Sung Motors can have up to 90 percent of the purchase price guaranteed upon reselling after some six months of use, and 80 percent for a year.For those who buy a vehicle via the promotion, additional benefits include a free consumable parts exchange during the sign-up period.The program is offered on a first-come basis for 100 customers and is designed for those on a short car replacement cycle or seeking to experience diverse AMG vehicles, the company said.Han Sung Motors will operate the promotion until March 31.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)