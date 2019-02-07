Go to Mobile Version

Fire at housing unit kills 3 people in central Korea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 7, 2019 - 10:28
  • Updated : Feb 7, 2019 - 10:28

Three members of a family were killed and one seriously injured after a multiplex housing unit was engulfed by a fire in central South Korea on Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out around 6:37 a.m. on the third floor of the three-story housing unit in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, before being extinguished in 26 minutes.


(Yonhap)

The police said the bodies of the three dead -- a 72-year-old husband, his 66-year-old wife and his 40-year-old daughter -- were found on the third floor.

Their son, 36, was injured by smoke inhalation and whisked away to a nearby hospital. He is in a critical condition, according to the police.

The police are looking into the cause of the fire. (Yonhap)

 

 



