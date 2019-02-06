[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Korea)Opened Jan. 23ComedyDirected by Lee Byeong-heonA team of narcotics detectives goes undercover at a fried chicken joint to stake out an organized crime gang. When they learn the restaurant is going out of business, they decide to acquire the place and run it themselves. Things take an unexpected turn when their chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown joint into the hottest eatery in town.(Korea)Opened Jan. 30Action, CrimeDirected by Han Jun-heeLt. Eun Shi-yeon (Gong Hyo-jin) is demoted to the hit-and-run squad after her superiors question her investigative methods. Working with team leader Woo Seon-yeong (Jeon Hye-jin) and young officer Seo Jin-jae (Ryu Jun-yeol), she soon learns race car driver-turned-businessman Jeong Jae-cheol (Jo Jung-suk) is connected to a her new team is investigating.(US)Opened Jan. 30Action, Adventure, Animation, Kids & FamilyDirected by Dean DeBloisWhen the sudden appearance of the Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth.(US)Opened Feb. 5Action, Adventure, RomanceDirected by Robert RodriguezAlita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes somewhere in this abandoned cyborg is a young woman with an extraordinary past. Ido tries to shield her from her history while her new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories.