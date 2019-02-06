[Newsmaker] Subcontracted workers prone to industrial accidents: lawmaker

NATIONAL

With the authorities scrambling to improve industrial safety measures, Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Wednesday released data that showed subcontracted workers at power plants are vulnerable to industrial accidents.



According to figures Lim received from the Ministry of Employment and Labor, 20 workers killed at power plants -- Korea South-East Power, Korea Western Power, Korea Midland Power, Korea Southern Power, and Korea East-West Power Corp. -- between 2014 and last year were subcontracted workers.



A total of 327 industrial accidents were reported at the five power plants during the cited period, involving 348 injured and 20 dead. Among those injured, 97.7 percent, or 340, were subcontracted workers.



In late December, the death of Kim Yong-gyun, 24, triggered debate on the hazardous working conditions of irregular workers.



Kim had joined Korea Engineering & Power Service in late September, seven months after he was discharge from military service. He was killed when he became stuck in a conveyor belt on Dec. 11 while checking equipment at a power plant in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.



Images of Kim’s belongings -- including a flashlight and batteries, which he purchased at his own expense, three instant ramen packages and a bag of chips with traces of coal dust -- prompted public outrage, sparking calls to improve the working conditions of irregular workers.







Deceased Kim Yong-gyun`s mother (center) speaks out about the dangerous working conditions of subcontracted workers earlier this week at Gwanghwamun Square, northern Seoul. (Yonhap)