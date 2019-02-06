[Monitor] Apartment transactions in Seoul hit 6-year low

BUSINESS

Apartment transactions in Seoul sank to a six-year low in January from a year earlier, according to data from the land administration department of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The number of apartments sold in the capital city plunged to 1,857 last month, down 81.8 percent from 10,198 in January 2018 and the lowest level for the month since 2013.Real estate experts noted that with increased supplies of new houses in the midst of fortified anti-speculative regulations, the lease prices are expected to remain steady for a while, meaning more people would watch how the market would play out rather than jumping into purchases.