Gov't, ruling party agree to probe of contract worker's death in accident

NATIONAL

Officials from the government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) agreed on Tuesday to conduct an investigation into the death of a young contract worker at a thermal power plant in December, party officials said.



Kim Yong-gyun, a 24-year-old subcontract worker, was killed in a conveyor belt accident in mid-December at the power plant in Taean, about 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul.



His death sparked public anger about the treatment of temporary workers. It also prompted the National Assembly to pass a bill aimed at strengthening industrial safety measures last year.



Government and DP officials made the agreement on Tuesday to operate a joint committee to look into the case and come up with a result by June. 30, they said.



The committee will draw up measures to ensure the safety of irregular or contract workers, the officials said. (Yonhap)