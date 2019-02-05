5 injured in multiple car pileup

NATIONAL

Five people were injured in a multiple car pileup on a major highway on the country's west coast on Tuesday, police said.This year's Lunar New Year's Day, one of the largest traditional holidays in South Korea, falls on Tuesday, and the weekend extended the three-day holiday from Monday to Wednesday to five days.The accident took place at 5:05 a.m. on a section of the Seohaean Expressway that snakes up the country's western coast from Mokpo all the way up through Byeonsan National Park, Boryeong and Anmyeon Island to Seoul, they said.Two trucks, eight sedans and one van rear-ended each other, leaving five people seriously or mildly injured, police said, adding that there were no deaths.An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said. (Yonhap)