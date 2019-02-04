US envoy to visit presidential office for meeting with top security adviser

NATIONAL

The US envoy for North Korea is expected to visit South Korea’s presidential office on Monday for a meeting with the top security adviser to discuss details of an upcoming second summit between Washington and Pyongyang, sources said.



Special Representative Stephen Biegun will likely meet National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong when he visits Cheong Wa Dae later in the day, according to the sources.



The meeting comes ahead of Biegun’s working-level talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol on Tuesday at the truce village of Panmunjom to prepare for a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





Stephen Biegun, the US envoy for North Korea, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sunday, to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart to prepare for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang slated for late this month. (Yonhap)

The date and venue for the summit, currently slated for late February, have yet to be announced, with Vietnam cited as one of the possible locations. Trump earlier said that the date and venue will be announced this week.This week’s talks between Washington and Pyongyang are expected to focus on details of the denuclearization steps that the North should take and corresponding measures from the United States.Progress has been slow since their first historic summit in June as Pyongyang wants sanctions relief and Washington remains firm that sanctions will stay in place until the North’s complete denuclearization.Biegun earlier urged Pyongyang to provide a full declaration of its nuclear and missile programs, emphasizing that it is a necessary step before reaching the “final” denuclearization of the peninsula.He arrived in Seoul on Sunday and met his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon hours later to exchange views ahead of his working-level talks with North Korea this week.He was peppered with questions upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, but declined to comment.The US envoy is likely to meet Lee again after holding talks with his North Korean counterpart to share the outcome. (Yonhap)