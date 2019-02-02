U.S. sales of Hyundai, Kia rise in Jan.

BUSINESS

Sales of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. in the United States grew from a year earlier in January, the companies said Saturday, with both reporting sharp increases in sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs).



According to Hyundai Motor, the company sold 40,796 cars in the U.S. last month, up 2.9 percent from the same month last year.



The company said its sales of SUVs jumped 37 percent on-year to 21,007 units, accounting for more than half of its overall sales.





(Hyundai Motor)

U.S. sales of Kia Motors gained 4.9 percent to 37,376 vehicles over the cited period.The country's second-largest automaker partly attributed the increase to a sharp rise in sales of SUVs, with sales of its Sorento and Sportage cars rising 9.8 percent and 4.4 percent on-year, respectively.

(Yonhap)