Actor Lee Myoung-haeng sentenced to 8 months for sexual assault

The Incheon District Court found Lee guilty of indecent act by compulsion and ordered him to be taken into custody immediately. It also ordered Lee to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, and banned him from working at institutions related to children and adolescents for the next three years.
|(Yonhap)
The court decided the sentence on the grounds that it veiwed the accused as likely to commit more sex crimes in the future -- and that he had told the investigation that his actions were of out of affection, according to the verdict. It also pointed out that Lee had failed to reach an agreement with the victim.
But the court said it took into consideration the fact that Lee had pleaded guilty in the investigation, and that he has no prior criminal record.
The actor was accused in February of last year, the first #MeToo movement accusation in the theatrical world.
Lee said in written apology “I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by me, especially those who have felt sexual discomfort and pain,” and dropped out of the play “Kiss Of the Spider Woman,” which was on stage at the time.
