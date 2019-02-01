More than half of Koreans feel social conflict increased under Moon: study

NATIONAL

Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

More than half of the public say social conflict has increased under the Moon Jae-in administration, a study showed.According to the study conducted by the Korea Center for Social Conflict Resolution and Hankook Research, 9 in 10 Koreans consider there to be serious conflict between different groups, and 52.4 percent of Korean say conflict in society has worsened since the Moon Jae-in administration was launched in May 2017.In comparison, the same study conducted in 2017 showed that 22.9 percent of the respondents said that conflict increased.In addition, the recent survey showed that 47.1 percent of the public felt that the government was not making efforts to reduce social conflict. Labor-management conflict was considered serious by the largest number of people, with 85.7 percent of respondents selecting the category as the most serious social conflict in Korea.Conflicts between men and women also grew in significance. According to the study, 49.5 percent of the public consider conflict between men and women to be serious compared to 40.6 percent in the 2017 study.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)