Top Korean, US military leaders vow to maintain strong defense posture

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and his US counterparts vowed to maintain a strong defense posture Friday.According to Seoul’s Defense Ministry, Park held separate phone conversations with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joe Dunford and Philip Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, to reaffirm their alliance and cooperation.“Korean and US military authorities agreed to reinforce their joint defense posture to actively support the diplomatic efforts of the respective governments for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a press release.The phone conversations reaffirmed that the South Korea-US alliance would be at the core of peace and security of the peninsula in the new year, and reinforced military relations, the ministry said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)