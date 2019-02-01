Korean consumer prices rise 0.8% on-year in January

BUSINESS

South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier as agricultural products stabilized and oil products fell, government data showed Friday.



The reading represents a decline from the previous month's 1.3 percent on-year gain, according to figures released by Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest tally in 12 months.







From a month earlier, the index fell 0.1 percent.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery goods rose 2.5 percent on-year in January, compared with a 5.2 percent on-year gain tallied for December.Prices of industrial goods edged down 0.7 percent in January from a year earlier as oil products fell 9.7 percent during the same period, the agency said.The price of Dubai crude -- South Korea's benchmark -- stood at an average of US$59 in January, down from $62.2 in January of 2018.The statistical office said prices of services, covering, among other things, monthly home rental costs, travel costs, medical expenses and mobile phone bills, rose 1.4 in January from a year earlier, vis-a-vis a 1.5 percent on-year increase in December. (Yonhap)