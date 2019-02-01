US envoy to meet N. Koreans over denuclearization

NATIONAL

The US envoy for North Korea will meet with his counterpart from the regime next week to discuss the next steps in dismantling the country's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Thursday.



Special Representative Stephen Biegun is to arrive in Seoul on Sunday (local time) for working-level talks with his new North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, a former ambassador to Spain.







The two sides will discuss "next steps to advance our objective of the final fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," the department said in statement, without revealing the date or location of the talks.They will also discuss ways to "make further progress on all the commitments the two leaders made in Singapore," it added, referring to the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June last year.South Korea's foreign ministry said Biegun plans to also meet with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, during his upcoming trip to the peninsula.They will have discussions on "follow-up working-level negotiations" between North Korea and the US, it said.On the venue for Biegun's talks with the North Korean official, a diplomatic source said it's expected to be Panmunjom, a truce village inside the demilitarized zone.There's also a possibility that Biegun will fly to Pyongyang.Trump and Kim agreed at their first summit to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for Pyongyang.A second summit is planned for late February, likely in Vietnam.Trump said Thursday that the date and venue will be announced early next week.In Seoul, Biegun also plans to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon. (Yonhap)