SPO appoints new associate conductor

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 31, 2019 - 14:42
  • Updated : Jan 31, 2019 - 14:42
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra announced Wednesday that it has appointed Wilson Ng from Hong Kong as its new associate conductor.

Ng was selected via a competition last year, beating out 112 other contenders, according to the orchestra. He has been hired as an associate conductor, a title given to those with a wide range of musical abilities who do more than just assist. 

Conductor Wilson Ng (SPO)

Ng started out as a flutist and went on to study conducting at the Berlin University of the Arts. He has conducted for major European orchestras, including The Royal Scottish National Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra.

“It would be nice if more people can become a part of the orchestra, which is at the height of ‘art of togetherness.’ I will work on having more people experience SPO’s performance through nonprofit and educational performances,” Ng said

The 30-year-old conductor will start work by conducting a concert in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. He has around 15 more performances slated for this year. The conductor will be staying in Seoul to lead the performances.

SPO now has three conductors, including principal guest conductors Thierry Fischer and Markus Stenz. The orchestra is looking to hire a music director and plans to hire another assistant conductor.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


