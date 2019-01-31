[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

New Year event at Coex Aquarium (1)Coex Aquarium is holding a Lunar New Year Holiday event from Feb. 1-6.Foreign visitors can get a 20 percent discount on admission fees, after presenting an image of the promotional material for the event that can be downloaded or printed out at the homepage.Other events include a “Royal Walk” event reenacting a walk of a king and queen at the Garden of Korea special themed zone. Those who finds “Mr. Fortune” randomly distributed in the aquarium will get gifts like commemorative coins and key chains.An underwater performance themed after Korean traditional games will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., at Deep Blue Square throughout the period. An “Octonaut” underwater performance will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.For more information on Coex Aquarium in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival (2)The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival features a large-scale ice fountain that resembles a castle in the alps with fairy-tale characters.The festival includes snow sculptures, ice sculptures, a snow cave, a wish tunnel and activities like catching smelt, making organic cosmetics, snow sledding and bobsleighing.Located five minutes away is a suspension bridge over Cheonchangho Lake famous for being the filming location of the popular variety program “Two Days and One Night.”The event continues until Feb. 17, and is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.alpsvill.com) is only available in Korean.Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival (3)Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival presents large-scale snow sculptures in the national park Jungang-ro, Hwangji Pond and other downtown areas.It also offers programs such as the Taebaeksan Mountain Snowflake Hiking Competition, the Igloo Cafe, snow sliding and a starlight festival. The hours are between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., only on weekends during the festival period, which continues through Feb. 3. There are no admission fees.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (festival.taebaek.go.kr) is only available in Korean.Yangpyeong Icefish Festival (4)The Yangpyeong Icefish Festival takes place at the Baekdong fishing site and Soomy Village from late-December to early February. Residents welcome all visitors, including families, couples and groups.Fish cake and roasted chestnuts are offered at the festival. Besides ice fishing, other traditional winter games and activities, such as kite-flying, top spinning, sledding and the making of jjinbbang (steamed buns with red bean filling), are available.The festival is being held through Feb. 17, and admission fees vary by program.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (winterfestival.kr) is only available in Korean.Seollal Traditional & Cultural Event of Gimhae National Museum (5)To greet Seollal, one of the biggest national holidays in Korea, Gimhae National Museum hosts a “Seollal Traditional & Cultural Event.” During the event, visitors can take part in traditional activities and view regional cultural assets.The event runs throughout the Lunar New Year holidays, Feb. 2-6, but is closed on Feb.5.It is open to all visitors, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at gimhae.museum.go.kr.