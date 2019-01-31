[K-talk] Infinite to release new single in Korean, Japanese

|(Woollim Entertainment)
The new single, titled “Clock,” has been unveiled prior to official release at a fan meeting dubbed “Forever,” which was held in December last year. Performing the song, Infinite explained that the lyrics signified the group’s wish to “share (with fans) an ‘infinite’ moment.”
Music label Woollim Entertainment confirmed that “all is set and prepared” for the group’s comeback, adding however that the specific date was yet to be fixed.
Infinite debuted in June 2010 with “First Invasion.” Originally a septet, the group suffered a departure of one of its members Hoya in 2017. The group is now composed of leader Sung-gyu, rapper Dong-woo, and vocalists Woo-hyun, Sung-yeol, Sung-jong and L.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)