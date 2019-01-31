[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea promotion.The set menu will be available until the end of March from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Gourmet Bar on the 20th floor of the hotel. It includes desserts such as eclairs, financiers, mille-feuille and creme brulee. Diners can choose two drinks from the options of coffee, tea and strawberry coconut smoothie.Those who make reservations in advance will be gifted gel-cream cheek blush from Japanese cosmetic brand Majolica Majorca.The set costs 55,000 won for two people. For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.JW Marriott Seoul’s The Lounge has a new menu put together by global food and beverage consultant Alan Yau.Yau, who has offered consultation to various Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, participated in the menu revamp for The Lounge. He added dim sum dishes and bite-sized items to the menu, creating a Chinese afternoon tea session. Premium Chinese tea is paired with the dishes.The new menu items can be ordered between noon and 5 p.m. Prices for dim sum start at 18,000 won and bite-sized items at 13,000 won. For more information, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6267.Grand Hilton Seoul presents a Valentine’s Day package.The package includes a night’s stay at the hotel, a 30 percent discount for a breakfast buffet for two, a 20 percent discount for a cake at the Alpine deli and white wine.Gift sets from women’s underwear brand Vivian will also be offered. For the Deluxe Room, the gift will be a set of underwear worth 120,000 won. For the Executive Room, a set of sleepwear and underwear worth 200,000 won will be included.The package is available through March 14 at 239,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8400.Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts presents two staycation deals for female guests.Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers the Girls’ Night Out package for bridal showers. It includes a one-night stay in the Club Honeymoon Suite Room, along with decorations. Guests will be allowed access to the Club Lounge for breakfast and happy hour. The package is priced from 380,000 won for three guests.Douglas House has prepared the Pajama Friends @Douglas package. It offers a one-night stay at the hotel, along with takeout pizza and free use of the mini bar equipped with beer and sparkling water. The deal is priced from 280,000 won for three guests.For more information or reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.L’escape Hotel has prepared the Romantic Valentine’s Day package.The package features a night’s stay at the Premier Suite and a bottle of red wine with a fruit and dessert platter. Complimentary breakfast and an afternoon tea set for two are included.High-end perfume from the brand Kilian will be offered as gifts. Valet parking service and 2 p.m. late check-out service are included.The package is available from Feb. 14 to 16, with prices starting from 490,000 won. For more information, call L’escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.