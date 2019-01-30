Defense Ministry draws fire for inappropriate children’s website

NATIONAL

(The Ministry of National Defense’s website for children)

The Ministry of National Defense’s website made for children’s educational purposes contain inappropriate contents, according to claims Wednesday.In a local media report on Wednesday, some categories -- including the cartoons, games and comments sections -- on the site were shown to contain inappropriate contents.Cartoons on the site included a scene showing a man swearing after being caught having an affair at work, as well as a soldier asking his girlfriend to go to a motel with him.Games that can be played on the homepage also include sexist expressions. In a game of whack-a-mole, a quote using an inappropriate term for women appears.On the Q&A board for the site, compromising posts unsuitable to be read by children have been left, yet remain posted even months later.The homepage being neglected by officials of the Ministry of National Defense reportedly shows poor service. More than half of the banners on the webpage direct to a site that does not exist.“We apologize for inappropriate contents on our homepage for children. As measures are to be taken, the site will be temporarily out of service,” the Ministry of National Defense posted to its official Twitter.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)