[Advertorial] Eximbank employees volunteer at soup kitchen

Eun Sung-soo (right), chairman and president of Korea Eximbank, and bank employees hand out food for the homeless at a soup kitchen near Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Korea Eximbank)

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said Wednesday that its employees had taken part in a volunteer activity near Seoul Station on Tuesday, handing out food to people in need to mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year.Some 30 members of the Eximbank volunteer team helped distribute food to homeless people and performed other chores at a local soup kitchen.“It is with a heavy heart to see that there are still many that have to brave the freezing cold even during the holiday season, which you are supposed to enjoy with your family,” said Eun Sung-soo, chairman and president of Korea Eximbank.“We will continue to provide our help through volunteer work to help them make a new start.”The bank has been providing donations to the soup kitchen, run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, since 2012.