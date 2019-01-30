Hyosung hosts MIT industrial liaison program

BUSINESS

South Korean conglomerate Hyosung Corp. hosted a seminar with academics and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in an effort to seek new business models, according to the firm Wednesday.On Tuesday, MIT professors and six global startups visited Seoul to participate in the MIT industrial liaison program seminar hosted by Hyosung.The program is designed to support global companies and MIT academics in building business partnerships.Through the program, MIT introduces its research outcomes and information in the areas of information and communication technology, new materials, high-end manufacturing and health care. In return, companies share their technologies and information with the academics. In Korea, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction are participating in the program.At the seminar, Polina Anikeeva, a professor at the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering, presented on artificial muscles and smart textiles, while professor Rafael Gomez-Bombarelli introduced how big data and artificial intelligence can be used for electronic materials, new drug development and the battery industry.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)