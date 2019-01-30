Suspect in Dongtan murder case dies of self-inflicted injuries during police confrontation

NATIONAL

(Hwaseong Dongtan Police station)

A murder suspect wanted in connection with a death in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, died of self-inflicted wounds Tuesday when police tried to apprehend him.According to the Hwaseong Dongtan Police station, Kwak Sang-min, 42, cut and stabbed himself multiple times in a taxi in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.Kwak was reported to the police by a taxi driver, who recognized him from a police leaflet.The officers went to the scene after getting the report at 7:08 p.m. When police cars blocked the taxi Kwak was riding in, the taxi driver got out and Kwak locked himself in the vehicle.According to reports, Kwak injured himself while the officers were attempting to enter the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.Kwak was wanted by the police on suspicion of killing a woman and seriously injuring a man in Dongtan, Hwaseong, Sunday. He was said to have been in a romantic relationship with the deceased woman.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)