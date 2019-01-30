Foreigners baffled by complex process for year-end tax settlement

NATIONAL

At the beginning of each year, a growing number of foreign migrant workers in South Korea are confused and frustrated by the mandatory task of the year-end tax settlement.



Under the regulations of the National Tax Service, all South Korean salaried employees are obliged to file a year-end tax settlement in January for their previous year's income for tax refunds or additional tax payments in February.



Foreign workers are no exception to the rule, regardless of nationality and the length of stay, if they have earned income in South Korea, the NTS said Wednesday.







(Yonhap)