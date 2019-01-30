Zhang Lu’s ‘Fukuoka’ to premiere at Berlinale

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster for “Fukuoka” (Lu Films)

“Fukuoka,” an upcoming drama from Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu, will have its international premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.According to Lu Films, the movie has received an official invitation to screen at the Forum section of the Berlinale, a noncompetitive section that is open to films of all formats and genres. It is one of seven sections at the festival, the others being Competition, Panorama, Generation, Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Berlinale Shorts and Retrospective.This marks the third time Lu’s work will be featured at the prestigious festival. His 2007 film “Desert Dream” was invited to compete at the 57th Berlinale, while “Dooman River” was screened at the 60th festival in 2010 as part of the Generation section.“Fukuoka” stars Kwon Hae-hyo and Yoon Je-moon as old friends who hold a mutual grudge over a woman. Park So-dam plays a “mysterious” woman who serves as a peacemaker.This year’s Berlinale, widely considered one of the “big three” film festivals alongside the Venice Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival, will run Feb.7-19.By Yoon Min-sik