Moon’s economic adviser quits over Southeast Asia remark

NATIONAL

Kim Hyun-chul. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in’s economic adviser Kim Hyun-chul resigned Tuesday, taking responsibility for controversy caused by his remarks a day earlier.At a forum hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, Kim said that retired Koreans should go to Southeast Asian countries, and that people referring to Korea as “hell Joseon” would realize that the state of this country outpaces those of the Southeast Asian countries.“Kim expressed his wishes to resign as soon as he came to work, and Moon accepted the resignation,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said.According to Kim Eui-kyeom, Moon also expressed his regret that Kim was quitting over an unexpected development, adding that the president considers Kim’s remarks to have been placing emphasis on the importance of the New Southern Policy.The New Southern Policy is Moon’s diplomatic drive to expand cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and India. Kim was serving as the chair of the special committee.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)