BMW Korea bets on renewed 3 Series, X5 in Q1

The seventh generation of the 3 Series, BMW’s best-selling series for more than 40 years, is ready to hit the market in March with a renewed design, technology-enhanced features and upgraded performance, the company said in a statement.
|BMW 3 Series (BMW Korea)
The sports sedan, more than 15 million units of which have sold worldwide, was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October. The iconic BMW car inherits the German carmaker’s dynamic image and performance, but has become more refined, more responsive and personalized to cater to the needs of a diverse range of drivers.
The new BMW 3 Series is up to 55 kilograms lighter than its predecessors, making the vehicle more aerodynamic and reducing its emissions. Tightened suspension and sportier handling improve performance, the company said, adding that the BMW 320d M Sport Saloon could accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.8 seconds while the BMW 330i Saloon was capable of reaching the same speed in 5.8 seconds.
BMW has applied smart features such as its new Intelligent Personal Assistant, which learns the driver’s behavior and optimizes display and control systems in accordance with driving patterns. The Intelligent Personal Assistant also provides basic information on fuel status as well as various vehicle functions.
The BMW 3 Series comes with five different engines that all meet Euro 6 standards for emissions of nitrogen oxides and other pollutants. Pricing information for the BMW 3 Series has not yet been announced.
Targeting the fast-growing SUV market, BMW is set to release its all-new X5 next month. The fourth generation of the midsized SUV is larger than its predecessors and is designed to provide more space as well as a sporty driving performance.
|BMW X5
On its front, the SUV has an active air stream kidney grille and adaptive LED headlights for visibility of up to 500 meters ahead. A variant of the driving assistance system is also applied to the all-new X5, including active cruise control, a lane assistant program and a reversing assistance function that memorizes up to 50 meters of driving distance and helps the driver back up automatically.
BMW’s New X5 is available for preorder now with official sales starting in February. The price ranges from 97.9 million ($87,600) to 138.9 million won.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)