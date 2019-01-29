Kpop Herald joins Twitter’s K-pop push

ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter Korea said on Tuesday it is launching in-stream video ads in Korea, extending the global campaign to cover red-hot K-pop content.

Kpop Herald, an in-house venture of The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English daily, is one of the first Korean partners to join the social media giant’s K-pop push, along with a slew of media and entertainment companies here.







The ad service, launched in October last year, aims to help advertisers effectively expose their products with preroll ads on premium video contents on Twitter, while allowing the original content creators to monetize their creations.

K-pop, K-drama, news and game and general contents on Korea have been included as new categories for the service. Previously, in-stream video ads were limited to markets where publishers were based, but with the Korean launch publishers can now access advertisers in 22 countries, including the US, Japan and Brazil. Twitter said it plans to add more available regions in the future.

“In-stream video ads will become a new marketing opportunity for brand advertisers to target young consumers in global markets,” said Kim Yeon-jeong, head of global content partnership at Twitter Korea. “We will focus on providing K-pop videos globally, which has great contents impact on Twitter.”

Twitter Korea has forged partnerships with major talent agencies, including Starship Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, KQ Entertainment, WM Entertainment and Source Music, which will increase quality content on K-pop and Korea on the platform.

Twitter is betting big on K-pop to bolster its platform already popular among K-pop artists and fans. According to year-end data compiled by Twitter, K-pop boy band BTS was the most-tweeted-about celebrity act globally, with EXO ranking in fifth and BTS bandmate Jimin individually at No. 9.

, more than 50 percent of its website traffic comes from Twitter. It is also partnering with Twitter Korea to provide live English coverage and behind-the-scene stories of Twitter Blueroom Live Q&A, Twitter’s flagship live broadcast program that invites major K-pop acts, including GOT7, Seventeen and GFriend, most recently.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)