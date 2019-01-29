Go to Mobile Version

[K-Talk] Brown Eyed Girls snub break-up rumors with comeback

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jan 29, 2019 - 13:41
  • Updated : Jan 29, 2019 - 13:41
Brown Eyed Girls are returning from a four-year hiatus with their first release since 2015, their agency Mystic Entertainment said Tuesday.


The poster for Brown Eyed Girls’ concert in 2016. (Mystic Entertainment)

The label confirmed earlier reports that the four-piece act is currently preparing an album that will be revealed in the first half of the year. The members had briefly mentioned a possible comeback on TV.

The band had never said it broke up, but speculation had brewed, as a four-year break is considered long in the K-pop scene and each member had been immersed in individual activities.

Consisting of JeA, Miryo, Narsha, and Gain, the group debuted as a rhythm-and-blues and ballad group in 2006, but it has expanded its spectrum to encompass other genres.

It became a household name in the Korean music industry with “Abracadabra” in 2006, one of the biggest hits of the year.

By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


