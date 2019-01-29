[K-Talk] Brown Eyed Girls snub break-up rumors with comeback

|The poster for Brown Eyed Girls’ concert in 2016. (Mystic Entertainment)
The label confirmed earlier reports that the four-piece act is currently preparing an album that will be revealed in the first half of the year. The members had briefly mentioned a possible comeback on TV.
The band had never said it broke up, but speculation had brewed, as a four-year break is considered long in the K-pop scene and each member had been immersed in individual activities.
Consisting of JeA, Miryo, Narsha, and Gain, the group debuted as a rhythm-and-blues and ballad group in 2006, but it has expanded its spectrum to encompass other genres.
It became a household name in the Korean music industry with “Abracadabra” in 2006, one of the biggest hits of the year.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)