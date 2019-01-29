Go to Mobile Version

Ticket sales for BTS concert film top 200,000 in 3 days

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 29, 2019 - 10:23
  • Updated : Jan 29, 2019 - 10:23

"Love Yourself in Seoul," the second documentary film capturing the thrill of live BTS concerts, attracted more than 200,000 local movie goers in the first three days after its release at some local screens last week, data showed Tuesday.

The accumulated ticket sales for the film, which hit 161 theaters on Jan. 26, reached 207,339 as of Monday, according to the Korean Film Council's box office data.


BTS (Yonhap)

The film was the daily box office No. 2 for the last three days despite the limited number of screens on which it is being screened.

The current top box office film, "Extreme Job," is being shown on 760 screens.

The ratio of the number of tickets sold to the total number of tickets available, a measure of a film's profitability, came to 30.5 percent for "Love Yourself in Seoul," while the corresponding figure for "Extreme Job" was 22.5 percent.

"Love Yourself in Seoul" shows BTS' sensational local concerts held in the main stadium of Jamsil Sports Complex on Aug. 25 and 26, 2018, drawing a total of 90,000 fans.

The shows were the first leg of their ongoing "Love Yourself" world tour. (Yonhap)

 

 



