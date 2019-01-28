Man commits crimes to go to prison

NATIONAL

(Yeongdeungpo Police)

A Chinese national who wanted to go to prison turned himself in after setting a house on fire and injuring a market employee with a knife.According to Yeongdeungpo Police on Monday, the man in his 50s set fire to his sibling’s home in Daerim-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. The man was reportedly staying with his sibling.According to an official from the fire department, the blaze was put out at 6:32 p.m. and two neighbors were transferred to the hospital for inhaling poisonous gas.After setting the house alight, the suspect reportedly went to a nearby store where he used to work as a part-timer, wielding a knife at an employee there. An employee there who suffered a stab to the arm was transferred to the hospital.The suspect then reportedly went to the police station and told police he committed the crimes as he wanted to go to the prison.“It is assumed the suspect committed the crimes in the belief that life in prison would be better than his current situation. Meanwhile, since the accidents could have caused serious damage, we’ll request an arrest warrant,” said a police official.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)