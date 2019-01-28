SsangYong Motor to unveil first SUV in 8 years in March

BUSINESS

A teaser image of Korando (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor plans to make the world premiere of its first new sport utility vehicle in eight years next month, the company said Monday.Unveiling a teaser image of the vehicle, the company said it has the most “flamboyant” digital interface, state-of-the-art tech features and a sophisticated body design. The vehicle, code-named C300, is a successor to the Korando C SUV and will keep the Korando name as part of its effort to continue the legacy of the 37-year-old brand. Korando is the oldest SUV brand in South Korea.The South Korean unit of Indian conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra sought stability and refined style by lowering the height of the vehicle while making its width wider.“Taking the image of Hercules shooting an arrow as a motif, (the company) visualized the condensed but sophisticated and dynamic power and energy in the vehicle,” it said in a statement.The price range of the new SUV has not been finalized, an official said. The company is mulling unveiling the vehicle during the Seoul Motor Show or at a separate event in the same month, he said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)