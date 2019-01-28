Korea Grand Sale to hold ‘welcoming week’ for foreigners

LIFE&STYLE

A visitor participates in an event at the welcome center of the Korea Grand Sale located at Cheonggye Plaza in Jongno, central Seoul, in this undated handout photo. (Visit Korea Committee)

The annual shopping festival Korean Grand Sale will hold a “special welcoming week” from Friday to Feb. 8 to provide events and benefits for foreign visitors, the Visit Korea Committee said Monday.During the period, welcome centers will be installed at Incheon and Gimpo airports to inform visitors of the benefits, as well as to provide interpretations and information on tourism, along with special lotteries and other events with handouts.At the main welcome center, located at Cheonggye Plaza in Jongno, Seoul, up to 150 people a day will receive traditional Korean snacks for free during the welcoming week. Anyone who has shopped in Korea during the Korea Grand Sale event can participate in a raffle with their receipts, with prizes that include plane tickets and hotel coupons.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, German, Spanish, French and Russian on the event, visit the homepage at koreagrandsale.co.kr.The Korea Grand Sale is ongoing from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)