Donation delivered to WT for taekwondo education for underprivileged

WT President Choue Chung-won (left) poses with Cho Nam-chul, executive director of the Asia Development Foundation, at the WT headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (World Taekwondo)

The Asia Development Foundation delivered a $90,000 donation to World Taekwondo on Friday, with the money to be used in providing taekwondo education to the underprivileged in Asian countries.According to the WT, half of the donated amount will be used for WT Taekwondo Cares projects in Nepal, such as free taekwondo education and training for the disadvantaged, including female victims of domestic violence, students of schools build by the Um Hong Gil Human Foundation, and underage offenders at reformatories.The other half will be used for the development of taekwondo education in Cambodia, Sri Lanka and other Asian countries.“In cooperation with Asian WT member nations, WT will do its utmost to use the ADF funds for orphans, reformatory inmates and victims of natural disasters in Asian countries in the most transparent manner, thus giving them hope and dreams,” WT President Choue Chung-won said while receiving the funds at the WT headquarters in Seoul.On Sept. 28, 2018, the WT signed a four-party memorandum of understanding for the promotion of taekwondo and the Korean language with the ADF, the International Center for Korean Culture and the GCS International.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)