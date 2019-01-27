Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] VIXX’s leader N to enlist on March 4

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jan 27, 2019 - 15:14
  • Updated : Jan 27, 2019 - 15:14
N of boy band VIXX will join South Korea’s armed forces on March 4 as part of the Army band.

The VIXX vocalist and leader announced via the group’s official fan website on Saturday that he wanted to enlist without “making a big deal,” but decided he would “deliver the news (himself), as word spreads quickly.”


VIXX’s N (Jellyfish Entertainment)

He will serve as an active-duty soldier as part of his mandatory military service. All able-bodied Korean men are required to serve in the military for around two years.

While he feels sorry about having to be away from the K-pop scene, he said he will be “carrying out (his) duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea.”

“Your support means a lot to me. Thank you always,” he wrote at the end of the note.

N debuted with the six-piece act VIXX in 2012 with the single “Super Hero” under Jellyfish Entertainment. Prior to his enlistment, the 28-year-old will hold fan meetings from Feb. 16-17 at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall in eastern Seoul.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


