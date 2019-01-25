Taxi driver who kidnapped a passenger caught after 9 hours

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A taxi driver who kidnapped and attacked a female passenger was detained and his case submitted to the prosecutor’s office, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday.The driver in his 40s drove from Hongdae to Seonyudo Park in Seoul as the female passenger in the back seat fell sleep. The driver tied the passenger’s hands using duct tape he had brought with him for the purpose. When the victim woke up and screamed, the suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife.The passenger, in her 20s, asked the driver to untie her hands as she felt like vomiting. When her hands were freed, the passenger ran from the scene.Police analyzed the closed circuit television to find the suspect, who drove away in his taxi. Police caught him some nine hours later at his house in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)