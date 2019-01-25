Go to Mobile Version

Jennie, Kai break up after their relationship was made public this month

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 25, 2019 - 16:33
  • Updated : Jan 25, 2019 - 16:33

Jennie, the pivotal member of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, and Kai from the boy band EXO split up less than one month after their romantic relationship was exposed by a media outlet, according to the latter's management agency on Friday.


"The two parted ways," SM Entertainment told the media, without providing the reason for the separation.

The former couple was put under intense media attention after their romantic relationship was revealed to the public on Jan. 1 by a media outlet that secretly photographed the two while dating.

At that time, SM admitted to the romance between the members of the top K-pop groups, saying, "The two people are in a relationship where they have good feelings toward each other."

The two artists continued to be active on the K-pop scene even amid the feverish media attention, with Jennie conquering local music charts with her first solo release "SOLO" and going on a world concert tour as a member of BLACKPINK. (Yonhap)

 



