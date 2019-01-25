Go to Mobile Version

2 injured by a patient in psychiatric hospital

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jan 25, 2019 - 11:55
  • Updated : Jan 25, 2019 - 11:55

A 57-year-old patient who injured a doctor and a citizen by wielding a deadly weapon has been caught and is being investigated, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday.

“The patient has been accused of swinging a lethal weapon toward a 39-year-old psychiatrist, who was pregnant, at the hospital lobby on 4:10 p.m. on Thursday,” said the police. 


 

(Yonhap)

The daily news media KBS reported that the 57-year-old suspect had been hospitalized with auditory hallucinations and insomnia since November last year, and was discharged Wednesday. Dong-a reported hospital officials as saying that while complaining about the hospital, the suspect suddenly took out a knife and began threatening the doctor.

The criminal was overpowered by members of the public and hospital staff within four minutes. The doctor sustained a 1.5-centimeter-deep cut on her left palm while a citizen who overpowered the criminal received a minor injury. 

“The police will investigate the precise criminal intent and will request an arrest warrant for the incident,” said the police.

In December last year, a doctor died after a patient stabbed him while he was giving medical treatment. A day earlier, a patient at another hospital was caught attacking a doctor after complaining about a long waiting time.

As a cluster of similar accidents have recently happened, calls have grown for greater efforts to make a safe environment for doctors.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)



