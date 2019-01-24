Go to Mobile Version

Renault names Bollore CEO, Senard chairman: statement

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 24, 2019 - 21:44
  • Updated : Jan 24, 2019 - 21:44

French carmaker Renault said Thursday that it has named Thierry Bollore as its new chief executive and Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman, replacing former boss Carlos Ghosn following his arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

Jean-Dominique Senard, newly-appointed Chairman of Renault, and Thierry Bollore, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Renault, talk to journalists after French carmaker Renault`s board of directors meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Thursday. (Reuters)



Senard will represent Renault in its powerful alliance with Japanese carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi, the French company added in a statement.

(AFP)



