[K-talk] Astro to hold third official fan meeting in March

In teaser images for the event, dubbed “The 3rd Astro Festival: Black,” Astro members are dressed in outfits inspired by the movie “Men in Black”
|Teaser poster for Astro’s fan event (Fantagio Music)
Presale tickets are available from Jan. 28 at 8.pm., while general ticket sales begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 30. The event will take place on March 2 at the 2,452-seat Olympic Hall in Seoul’s southern district of Songpa-gu.
“Astro is actively pursuing interaction with fans, pitching ideas and planning for the upcoming event to make it extra special and personal,” said a representative of the group’s agency.
Astro debuted under label Fantagio Music in February 2016 with extended play “Spring Up.” Billboard described the group as one of the best new K-pop acts in its debut year. The six-piece band consists of Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Jin Jin, MJ, San-ha and Rocky.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)