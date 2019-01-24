Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] Astro to hold third official fan meeting in March

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jan 24, 2019 - 13:54
  • Updated : Jan 24, 2019 - 13:54
Boy band Astro announced Wednesday at midnight that it will be holding its third official fan meeting.

In teaser images for the event, dubbed “The 3rd Astro Festival: Black,” Astro members are dressed in outfits inspired by the movie “Men in Black” 


Teaser poster for Astro’s fan event (Fantagio Music)

Presale tickets are available from Jan. 28 at 8.pm., while general ticket sales begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 30. The event will take place on March 2 at the 2,452-seat Olympic Hall in Seoul’s southern district of Songpa-gu.

“Astro is actively pursuing interaction with fans, pitching ideas and planning for the upcoming event to make it extra special and personal,” said a representative of the group’s agency.

Astro debuted under label Fantagio Music in February 2016 with extended play “Spring Up.” Billboard described the group as one of the best new K-pop acts in its debut year. The six-piece band consists of Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Jin Jin, MJ, San-ha and Rocky.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


