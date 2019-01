[K-talk] Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High announces new release

ENTERTAINMENT

Tablo’s official Twitter account (Twitter @blobyblo)

Tablo of Epik High made a surprise announcement of an upcoming album via a Twitter post.On Tuesday evening, Tablo congratulated singer Lee So-ra for her success on the music charts with single “Song Request,” featuring Suga of BTS. “Song Request,” co-written and penned by the 38-year-old rapper-songwriter, topped iTunes charts in 44 countries, including Hong Kong, Mexico, Brazil and Sweden, upon release at 6 p.m.“Thanks everyone for all the love for the song that I put a lot of hours and heart into. Next time, I’ll be greeting you with a new Epik High album,” he said, revealing a previously undisclosed plan for the upcoming project.The new album will be the seasoned hip-hop trio’s first work since its ninth studio album, “We’ve Done Something Wonderful, ” was released in October 2017.Tablo debuted with Epik High in 2003 with the album “Map of the Human Soul” under Woollim Entertainment. After parting ways with Woollim, Epik High found a new home at YG Entertainment for six years from 2012 to 2018.In 2015, Tablo and YG chief Yang Hyun-suk co-founded an independent music label, HIGHGRND, which manages indie artists Hyukoh and The Black Skirts. Tablo stepped down as CEO of the label in July 2017.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com