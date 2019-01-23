Samsung Display develops world’s first UHD OLED panels for laptops

BUSINESS

Samsung Display.

Samsung Display said Wednesday that it has developed the world’s first ultrahigh definition organic light-emitting diode display, as the company makes its foray into the premium laptop market.According to Samsung Display, the 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel will enter mass production next month. The new ultrahigh resolution display will be optimized for gaming, graphic design and video streaming, the company said.The news comes as the display giant is trying to expand into laptop markets after emerging as a dominant player in smartphone display markets. The company said it would introduce various market applications to broaden the OLED market.“We have no doubt that our new OLED display will offer a far superior visual experience to laptop users worldwide,” said Yun Jae-nam, head of the marketing team at Samsung Display.According to the company, the new OLED display is equipped with functions that will appeal to high-end consumers and people who use laptops for gaming. Among its most notable features are a wide color gamut and a contrast ratio of exceptional quality, Samsung Display said.The higher contrast also makes a laptop more suitable for viewing in bright conditions, Samsung said. The display’s brightness levels range from 0.0005 to 600 nits and its contrast ratio is 120,000:1.(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)