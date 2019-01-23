[Chun Sung-woo] Moon walled by confirmation bias

OPINION

Chun Sung-woo

Confirmation bias seems to be hampering President Moon Jae-in from changing his perspective and beliefs to evidence and facts.It is a psychological term denoting a tendency to cherry-pick information that confirms one’s preconceived ideas. It prevents people from considering other important information when making decisions.Moon said in his New Year’s press conference on Jan. 10 that employment indexes fell short of expectations and that his government regards the economic situation very gravely. And yet he vowed not to change his policy direction.His remark led a reporter to ask, “What is the base of your self-confidence to refuse to change your policies?”People may have been eager to hear him answer that question. Many have been hit hard by steep minimum wage hikes, a crucial step for his signature “income-led growth policy.” Ironically, the controversial policy hit the low-income class and small businesses, and further widened the income gap.Moon effectively rebuffed the uncomfortable question, replying curtly it did not need new answers other than what he had already said in an address just before the conference. Though he refused to explain why he was confident, his self-assurance could be clearly felt.His disregard of opposing views is not restricted to minimum wage issues.Recently he vowed to increase communication with businesses and held a meeting with tycoons and leaders of economic groups, but when asked to review his nuclear phase-out policy that has been blamed for crumbling the related industry, he rejected the request resolutely.His confidence seemed to cross the line into conceit when he asserted that authorities have not disappointed the people greatly since he took power.People would not be so curious why he is confident in his policies at least if they were well founded and valid.He said in the address that Korea’s gross domestic product growth was high. It grew 2.7 percent last year, higher than Germany (1.6 percent) and Japan (1.1 percent), but short of the US (2.9 percent). China and India grew 6.6 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. The global economy grew 3.7 percent. The important thing is the downward spiral of Korea’s growth rate from 3.1 percent in 2017 to 2.7 percent in 2018. It is hard to say confidently it was “high.”Moon also said Korea is economically the most unequal in the world. This is not true. Korea was 30th most unequal among 154 countries in terms of the Gini coefficient, according to the UN Human Development Report 2018. The index is the most commonly used measurement of a nation’s income or wealth inequality. Furthermore, Korea’s Gini index was 31.6, smaller than the US (41.5). A smaller index means less inequality.The fact that the president gave fake data in a nationally televised speech invites suspicion that Moon may have just followed the script, not aware the data he was reading was not correct.This is nothing to sneeze at. Cheong Wa Dae is the command center of all policies. Fake data should have no place there.Late last year, Moon assailed news media for having a strong tendency to frame his government’s economic measures in terms of failure. He believes nothing is wrong with his policy stance. Moon and his aides turn away from a gloomy reality and see only the rosy landscape they want to see.Even when jobs were disappearing after the minimum wage hike, Moon cited surreal data that its effect was 90 percent positive. Later he even appointed the researcher who drew up the data as commissioner of Statistics Korea.When automotive parts suppliers were on the brink of bankruptcy, Moon said things were picking up in the car industry. “The tide is rising. Time to row the boat,” he said, based on data presented to him. But people wondered, “Where is the tide rising?”All this raises suspicions of information being massaged to Moon’s confirmation bias.Sometimes assertions are useful for politicians. They can attract attention or even draw applause from supporters. Assertive remarks can spread messages clearly and quickly.But generally, confirmation bias is more harmful than beneficial. New information is rejected unconditionally, even when studying it may help or correct distorted assumptions. Bias often leads to self-fulfilling prophecies, and blocks the search for informed and valid solutions.Though exacting, a leader must strive to reduce his or her confirmation bias. To do so, he must accept the possibility that he is biased and wrong. He must gather the data that defend opposite view, evaluate them fairly and adopt them depending on evaluation results.Confirmation bias is strengthened by like-minded people, so collective bias is more dangerous. This is why a leader must avoid surrounding himself only with yes-men.British author Aldous Huxley wrote in an essay, “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” Only a man who listens to what he does not want to hear can be a wise leader.Chun Sung-woo is an editorial writer at The Korea Herald. -- Ed.