Buchbinder to hold Beethoven sonata recital in May

Titled “Rudolf Buchbinder & Beethoven,” the piano performance is slated to take place at the Seoul Arts Center on May 12. Before the performance, Buchbinder will tour cities in Korea, performing in Daegu, Gwangju and eastern Seoul.
|Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero Arts Management & Entertainment)
The recital in May marks the pianist’s first performance here in six years. The program includes Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10, Op. 14 No. 2; Sonata No. 13, Op. 27 No. 1; Sonata No. 8 “Pathetique,” Op.13; Sonata No. 25, Op. 79; and Sonata No. 23 “Appassionata,” Op. 57.
The renowned Austrian pianist is recognized for more than 50 performances of Beethoven’s complete 32 sonata cycle.
Presale tickets are currently available for paid members of the Seoul Arts Center. General ticket sales will open Thursday at 10 a.m. via Interpark and the Seoul Arts Center website.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)