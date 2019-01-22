Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai Mobis secures record $1.7b worth of overseas orders

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 22, 2019 - 15:16
  • Updated : Jan 22, 2019 - 15:16
South Korean auto parts-maker Hyundai Mobis has secured $1.7 billion worth of overseas orders from foreign carmakers last year, marking a record on-year increase of 40 percent, the company said Tuesday.

Overseas sales of core auto components by the company have also shown rapid growth, having shot up from $500 million in 2015 to $1.2 billion in 2017.

(Hyundai Mobis)


The company has secured around 60 percent of its overseas orders -- worth $1 billion -- from electric vehicle manufacturers from China, US and Europe, it said.

The auto parts-maker under Hyundai Motor Group also secured the first batch of orders last year for its next-generation corner radar, used for semiautonomous driving, from a North American company.

The company has also received preorders for steering wheels with digital displays and smart lamps below the headlights that produce peculiar light-beam patterns, which are set to be commercialized for the first time in the world.

Hyundai Mobis plans to secure $2.1 billion worth of overseas orders this year, and to complete the development of core sensors for self-driving cars by next year.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


