[K-talk] Roh Tae-hyun of Hotshot unveils tracklist for solo EP ‘biRTHday’

Representing the artist, Star Crew Entertainment released the list on its official social media pages. Roh participated in the songwriting process for all the songs on the EP, which is his first solo work, according to the agency.
|Teaser image for Roh Tae-hyun’s solo debut EP (Star Crew Entertainment)
Fronted by a lead track of the same title, “biRTHday” includes three more tracks: hit songwriter Shin Hyuk’s “I Wanna Know,” synth-based funk “Love Lock” and a song penned by Roh for his fans titled “Haneul Star.”
Roh will hold a showcase concert for the upcoming solo album Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. at Blue Square in Seoul’s central district of Yongsan-gu, a day before the album’s Thursday release.
Hotshot debuted in October 2014 with the digital single “Take a Shot.” The six-member act consists of Choi Jun-hyuk, Kim Timoteo, Roh Tae-hyun, Ha Sung-woon, Yoon-san and Ko Ho-jung.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)