Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[K-talk] JYP Publishing seeks songwriting talent

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jan 22, 2019 - 11:26
  • Updated : Jan 22, 2019 - 11:26
JYP Publishing, a music publisher under JYP Entertainment, is searching for new songwriters via auditions.

The entry requirement for the auditions includes a sample track for one of three JYP Entertainment artists: GOT7, Twice and Stray Kids.


Songwriter audition poster for JYP Publishing (JYP Entertainment)

Submissions are being accepted through Feb. 18, and selected candidates from the first round will be eligible to participate in a two-day songwriting camp starting Feb. 27. Applicants who make it through the final round will be announced on March 8. They will be given an opportunity to sign with JYP Publishing as in-house creators.

The JYP Entertainment subsidiary was founded by the talent agency’s CEO and chief producer Park Jin-young in February 2008. Some of JYP Entertainment’s leading music producers are housed at JYP Publishing, including Hong Ji-sang, Sim Eun-jee, Tommy Park, Kim Eun-soo.

Details of the auditions are available at JYP Publishing’s official website at www.jyppub.com.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114