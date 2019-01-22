[K-talk] JYP Publishing seeks songwriting talent

The entry requirement for the auditions includes a sample track for one of three JYP Entertainment artists: GOT7, Twice and Stray Kids.
|Songwriter audition poster for JYP Publishing (JYP Entertainment)
Submissions are being accepted through Feb. 18, and selected candidates from the first round will be eligible to participate in a two-day songwriting camp starting Feb. 27. Applicants who make it through the final round will be announced on March 8. They will be given an opportunity to sign with JYP Publishing as in-house creators.
The JYP Entertainment subsidiary was founded by the talent agency’s CEO and chief producer Park Jin-young in February 2008. Some of JYP Entertainment’s leading music producers are housed at JYP Publishing, including Hong Ji-sang, Sim Eun-jee, Tommy Park, Kim Eun-soo.
Details of the auditions are available at JYP Publishing’s official website at www.jyppub.com.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)