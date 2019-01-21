JTI Korea taps former Mexico unit chief as CEO

BUSINESS

Jose Luis Amador (JTI Korea)

JTI Korea, the Korean unit of the global tobacco maker, said Monday that it has tapped Jose Luis Amador as the new CEO of the Korean unit.JTI Korea said Amador was chosen to lead the Korean company based on his combined experience in marketing and sales at global offices in Spain, Hong Kong and the head office in Switzerland.The Spanish CEO spent the last seven years in Mexico, where he led the Mexican unit and launch of global cigarette brand Winston in the country.Amador has also contributed to regaining ownership of its brand Camel from a joint venture and securing stable brand image in the Mexican market, according to the company.“Based on my global experience as well as along with South Korea’s talented employees, JTI Korea will continue to offer high-quality product and service, catering to customer needs here,” said Amador in a statement.Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI is a global tobacco company of brands such as Mevius, Camel, Winston and Seven Stars. It established a Korean unit in 1992.