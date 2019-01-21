[K-talk] JYP Entertainment teases debut of new girl group ITZY

JYP Entertainment released a teaser video titled “Prologue Film: ITZY? ITZY!” Sunday at midnight on the music label’s online channels YouTube, Naver TV and V Live. The 70-second video garnered 1.2 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning.
|(JYP Entertainment)
The five-member act is composed of Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yeji. Three of the five already have a considerable following, having previously take part in audition shows: Yeji on SBS’ “The Fan,” Ryujin on JTBC’s “Mix Nine” and Chaeryeong on Mnet’s “Sixteen.” Yuna appeared on an Mnet reality show alongside the label’s boy group “Stray Kids.”
JYP Entertainment, considered one of Korea’s “big three” talent agencies, has a history of producing some of the most successful gigs in the K-pop scene including Wonder Girls, 2PM and GOT7, among others.
Details about ITZY’s debut will be available on the group’s official website and social media profiles.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)